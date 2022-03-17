EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target Raised to SEK 400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQBBF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. SEB Equities raised EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.75.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EQBBF remained flat at $$27.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.