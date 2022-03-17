Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading 8.1% Higher

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95). Approximately 422,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,145,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Equals Group from GBX 99 ($1.29) to GBX 106 ($1.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. lifted their target price on Equals Group from GBX 98 ($1.27) to GBX 99 ($1.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £130.92 million and a PE ratio of -26.07.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

