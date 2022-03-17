Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 9,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

EQX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 194,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

