Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.19.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDI. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.14.

TSE HDI opened at C$39.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The stock has a market cap of C$942.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$28.18 and a 52 week high of C$49.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

