Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nucor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $7.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.77.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

