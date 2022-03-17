Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

VERV stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,151 shares of company stock worth $9,345,388.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

