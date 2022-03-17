Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Opthea Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Opthea in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
