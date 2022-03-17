Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,576,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

