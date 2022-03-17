Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 17th (1COV, ABI, AIXA, ATCX, BATS, BN, CCL, DG, DGE, EFR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 17th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €60.00 ($65.93) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €60.00 ($65.93) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €26.00 ($28.57) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,100 ($40.31) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €49.00 ($53.85) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €115.00 ($126.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright to C$9.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.50 ($12.64) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €83.40 ($91.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €97.00 ($106.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €157.00 ($172.53) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €31.00 ($34.07) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €64.00 ($70.33) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €25.00 ($27.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

