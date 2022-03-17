Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 17th (APLS, ASML, BYPLF, CGPZF, CPRX, FQVTF, IDEXY, IFXA, NVZMY, PHIA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 17th:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $81.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a focus list rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €845.00 ($928.57) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40).

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $8.75.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40).

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67).

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €48.00 ($52.75) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from 510.00 to 490.00.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €29.20 ($32.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 135 ($1.76).

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €62.80 ($69.01) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($52.75) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €39.00 ($42.86) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €135.00 ($148.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $175.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

