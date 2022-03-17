Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 17th (AGLE, BW, CRC, DQ, HLF, KDP, LIND, LPCN, LPTX, LYB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 17th:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

