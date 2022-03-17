Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) recently:

3/11/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2022 – Equitrans Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

3/4/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

2/24/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

2/7/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

2/1/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

1/28/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

1/26/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/25/2022 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,302,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,910. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Get Equitrans Midstream Co alerts:

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.