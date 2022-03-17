Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.53

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and traded as high as $32.75. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 46,341 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,668,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

