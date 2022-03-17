Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,020,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

