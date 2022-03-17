Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 160.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

EQR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.32. 1,129,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,071,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,263,000 after buying an additional 180,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

