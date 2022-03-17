eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.
About eServGlobal (LON:ESG)
See Also
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.