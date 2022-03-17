Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.89) EPS. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

