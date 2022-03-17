Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Up 26% Over Last Week

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $85,610.96 and $9,080.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.52 or 0.06853487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00066418 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

