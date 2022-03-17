Etherland (ELAND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,861.00

Etherland (ELAND) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Etherland has a total market cap of $724,281.68 and approximately $6,861.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Etherland has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Etherland coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Etherland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherland using one of the exchanges listed above.

