Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ETON remained flat at $$3.93 on Thursday. 105,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 66,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

