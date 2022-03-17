EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 18.9% in February

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EDRY opened at $25.53 on Thursday. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.16.

Get EuroDry alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDRY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EuroDry during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EuroDry by 72.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in EuroDry by 17.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in EuroDry by 4.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EuroDry during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

About EuroDry (Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.