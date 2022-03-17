Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Euronav worth $19,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE EURN opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

