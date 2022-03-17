Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 144,300 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Euroseas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Euroseas by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Euroseas by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Euroseas by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ESEA opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.88 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.93% and a net margin of 45.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

