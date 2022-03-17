Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 475 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $437.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

