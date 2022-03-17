Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,869,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the period.

SCZ opened at $65.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

