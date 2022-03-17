Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 22.00% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 236.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after buying an additional 493,957 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,222,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $139.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.95. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.36 and a twelve month high of $167.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.