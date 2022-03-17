Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 224,883 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,222,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,883 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 9.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $103,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.