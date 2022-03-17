Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,838 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

