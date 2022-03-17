Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $262.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

