Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tilray worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 802.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

