Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 327,546 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,546 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 10.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $114,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

