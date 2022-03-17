Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 443,225 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,225 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 7.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $81,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

