Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,292,000 after acquiring an additional 319,191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average is $230.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

