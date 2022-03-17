EventChain Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $124,082.24 and $7,448.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

