EventChain Trading Up 31.1% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. EventChain has a total market cap of $128,606.39 and approximately $5,685.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003528 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

