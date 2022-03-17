Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exagen by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 467,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exagen by 36.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. Exagen has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $137.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

