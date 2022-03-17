Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to “Outperform”

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 6,000.00 price target on the stock.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.72) to GBX 4,950 ($64.37) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,751.00.

ASHTY stock opened at $293.17 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $232.14 and a 52-week high of $349.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

