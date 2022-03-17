ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0507 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $296,682.55 and approximately $288.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

