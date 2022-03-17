Exeedme Market Capitalization Achieves $12.13 Million (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $549,263.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.74 or 0.06855150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.17 or 0.99846913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041091 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

