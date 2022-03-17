Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 25.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

