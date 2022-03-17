ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.20.

EXLS traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.07. 319,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,278. ExlService has a 1-year low of $84.79 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,200 shares of company stock worth $274,150. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

