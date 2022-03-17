extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Cap of $135,412.45

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $135,412.45 and approximately $3,700.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,996.29 or 0.99999596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00069930 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.00237763 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00283875 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00131474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00031096 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

