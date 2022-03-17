Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $325.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

