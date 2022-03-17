F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Trading Down 2.6%

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 84,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,151,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.16.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

