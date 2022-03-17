F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $95,200.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.69. 4,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.71. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

