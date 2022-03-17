FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY22 guidance at $12.00-12.30 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FDS opened at $419.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.91 and its 200 day moving average is $426.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $304.07 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

