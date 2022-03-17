Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Andrew Barnard Sells 2,588 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

FFH stock traded up C$1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$614.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,710. The firm has a market cap of C$15.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$493.00 and a 12 month high of C$700.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$621.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$576.09.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 65.1602336 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $12.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$772.14.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.