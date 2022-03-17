Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Andrew Barnard Sells 4,759 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) insider Andrew Barnard sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$569.93, for a total value of C$2,712,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,410,277.95.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04.

Shares of FFH traded up C$1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$614.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$621.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$576.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$493.00 and a 1-year high of C$700.00.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 65.1602336 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $12.781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$772.14.

About Fairfax Financial (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

