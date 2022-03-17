Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.13

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.13 and traded as low as C$11.69. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 4,564 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.
About Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U)
