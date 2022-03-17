Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.13

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.13 and traded as low as C$11.69. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 4,564 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

