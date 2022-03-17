FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $544,757.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001462 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00046657 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00123988 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

